Zacks: Analysts Expect Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) to announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Histogen’s earnings. Histogen posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Histogen will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.29) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Histogen.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter. Histogen had a negative net margin of 1,018.14% and a negative return on equity of 84.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Histogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:HSTO opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.78. Histogen has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Histogen by 124.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 29,019 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Histogen by 20.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 34,649 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Histogen in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Histogen in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Histogen by 67.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

About Histogen

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

