Zacks: Analysts Expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Freshpet posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on FRPT. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.36.

In other Freshpet news, Director Walter N. George bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.96 per share, with a total value of $107,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Norris purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.03 per share, with a total value of $550,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $858,036. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,234,000 after acquiring an additional 73,474 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,955,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,769,000 after purchasing an additional 65,882 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 27.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,489,000 after purchasing an additional 471,865 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 18.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,714,000 after purchasing an additional 229,960 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Freshpet by 7.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,264,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,143,000 after acquiring an additional 93,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

FRPT opened at $88.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.82 and a beta of 0.63. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $80.08 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.33.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

