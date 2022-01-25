Zacks: Analysts Expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $262.37 Million

Equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) will report $262.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $261.00 million to $263.75 million. Duke Realty reported sales of $248.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Duke Realty.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRE. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.91.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 42.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 8.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 539,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,546,000 after acquiring an additional 42,556 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Realty stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.05. 40,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,454. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Duke Realty has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $66.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.86 and its 200 day moving average is $55.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.09%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duke Realty (DRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.