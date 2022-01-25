Zacks: Analysts Expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). DHT reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 175%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). DHT had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.67 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 7.8% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,375,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after buying an additional 171,838 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 419.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 132,048 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 106,636 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 12.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,050,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after buying an additional 221,848 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 5.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,630,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,974,000 after buying an additional 694,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT during the second quarter valued at about $11,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHT remained flat at $$4.77 on Thursday. 80,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,763. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $814.71 million, a PE ratio of -238.50 and a beta of -0.32. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. DHT’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

