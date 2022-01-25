Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Workiva reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.27. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 31.90% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.52 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.40.

In other Workiva news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $90,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 26,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $4,186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 956,000 shares of company stock worth $144,616,000 over the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Workiva by 1,215.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,270,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,130,000 after buying an additional 1,174,169 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the third quarter valued at about $67,553,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the second quarter valued at about $36,310,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the third quarter valued at about $45,278,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Workiva by 15.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,206,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,683,000 after purchasing an additional 292,834 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $114.00 on Friday. Workiva has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $173.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.34 and a 200-day moving average of $136.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -180.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

