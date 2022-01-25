Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) to Post $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 116%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $20.13 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:OPBK traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.19. 84,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,615. OP Bancorp has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $184.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

