Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.20). Kura Sushi USA posted earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kura Sushi USA.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on KRUS. Stephens raised their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Shares of KRUS opened at $45.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.59 million, a P/E ratio of -76.54 and a beta of 1.99. Kura Sushi USA has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $85.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRUS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

