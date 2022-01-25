Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to Announce $2.12 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will announce earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12. Johnson & Johnson posted earnings per share of $1.86 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year earnings of $9.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.78 to $9.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.46 to $10.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Johnson & Johnson.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.91.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $162.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.35. The firm has a market cap of $429.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.47 and a twelve month high of $179.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $362,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 486,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,160,000 after acquiring an additional 54,449 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 17,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HFR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $7,438,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

