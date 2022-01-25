XMON (XMON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $58.05 Million

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded up 42.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 25th. One XMON coin can now be purchased for approximately $38,834.40 or 1.05903116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XMON has a total market cap of $58.05 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XMON has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00050355 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,438.24 or 0.06649184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00056942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,664.94 or 0.99986911 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006349 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON’s launch date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

