Xion Finance (XGT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $54,703.00

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, Xion Finance has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One Xion Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0356 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Xion Finance has a market cap of $354,868.96 and $54,703.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00050558 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,428.46 or 0.06612911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00056302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,711.32 or 0.99968010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00049658 BTC.

About Xion Finance

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Xion Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xion Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xion Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

