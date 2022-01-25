Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.78.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XLNX. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,714 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,137 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. LCM Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Xilinx by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 270,047 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $57,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

XLNX stock traded down $8.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $176.72. 112,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,530,612. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $111.84 and a fifty-two week high of $239.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.42.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.