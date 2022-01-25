xEURO Price Tops $1.10 on Exchanges (XEUR)

xEURO (CURRENCY:XEUR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, xEURO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One xEURO coin can now be bought for $1.10 or 0.00010573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. xEURO has a total market cap of $22,552.30 and $33,871.00 worth of xEURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00049207 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,383.46 or 0.06604653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00056575 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,120.44 or 1.00091205 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006420 BTC.

xEURO Coin Profile

xEURO’s total supply is 20,419 coins. xEURO’s official website is xeuro.online . xEURO’s official Twitter account is @xEuroOnline and its Facebook page is accessible here

xEURO Coin Trading

