Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.07% of Xencor worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XNCR. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Xencor by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Xencor by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Xencor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xencor by 718.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Xencor by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XNCR opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. Xencor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -352.00 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.66.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on XNCR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $134,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

