WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Announces Earnings Results

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) released its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 41.60%. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WSFS shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

In other news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $76,342.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $92,992.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WSFS Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,773 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 74,294 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of WSFS Financial worth $9,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

