WPP (NYSE:WPP) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Oddo Bhf

WPP (NYSE:WPP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WPP. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. HSBC upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on WPP in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of WPP opened at $78.13 on Tuesday. WPP has a 1 year low of $51.86 and a 1 year high of $82.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in WPP by 1,394.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WPP in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in WPP by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in WPP by 45.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WPP by 50.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

