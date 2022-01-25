Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

RGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.60.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $112.16 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $134.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

In other news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 22.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,573,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $635,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,552 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 304.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 674,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,087,000 after acquiring an additional 508,080 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,245,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,114,000 after acquiring an additional 290,973 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 95.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 501,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,158,000 after acquiring an additional 244,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 76.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 499,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,523,000 after acquiring an additional 216,541 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

