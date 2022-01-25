WMS Partners LLC Trims Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609,738 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 364.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,938 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 175.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 12.1% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,745,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.38. 11,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,175,649. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.34 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.31. The firm has a market cap of $153.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

