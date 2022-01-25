WMS Partners LLC Sells 894 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

WMS Partners LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.7% of WMS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.07.

Shares of PEP traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.31. 41,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,736,854. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $177.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.28 and a 200 day moving average of $161.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

