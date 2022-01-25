WMS Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

WMS Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,797 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 30.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 20.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

NASDAQ GRMN traded down $3.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.43. 1,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,133. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.10. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.59 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GRMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.29.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.