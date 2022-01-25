WMS Partners LLC Purchases 3,570 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

WMS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 120.2% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% in the third quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,489,000 after buying an additional 18,170 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.0% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 31,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.94. The stock had a trading volume of 115,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,509,361. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $196.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 97.53%.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.44.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

