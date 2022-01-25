WMS Partners LLC Lowers Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

WMS Partners LLC cut its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.98. The company had a trading volume of 35,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,833,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $63.71 and a one year high of $149.78.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.09.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

