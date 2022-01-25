WMS Partners LLC Has $896,000 Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

WMS Partners LLC grew its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1,150.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 900.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 59.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.37. The company had a trading volume of 14,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,017. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 116.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.35 and a 1-year high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

