Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Price Target Increased to GBX 6,000 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,960 ($66.92) to GBX 6,000 ($80.95) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WZZZY. Citigroup cut Wizz Air from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. HSBC raised Wizz Air from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered Wizz Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Wizz Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5,800.00.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Shares of WZZZY opened at $15.20 on Friday. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.18.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.