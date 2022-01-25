Wills Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,074 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Wills Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,074 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,607,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,158,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,474 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,061,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,909,786,000 after acquiring an additional 238,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,339 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,212,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,467,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,583 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,012,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,229,547,000 after purchasing an additional 177,950 shares during the period.

Shares of TSM traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.96. The stock had a trading volume of 197,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,376,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $107.58 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

