Wills Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $657,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 89,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after purchasing an additional 26,603 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,468,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $963,297,000 after purchasing an additional 131,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

NYSE WM traded down $3.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.75. The stock had a trading volume of 58,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $168.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.10.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.