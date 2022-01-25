Wills Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group accounts for about 2.1% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.09.

The Blackstone Group stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,833,062. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $5,039,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

