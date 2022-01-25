William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Starbucks in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings of $4.02 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.95.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SBUX. Atlantic Securities downgraded Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.89.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.64. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $94.41 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $115.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,062 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 7,075.0% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

