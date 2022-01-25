WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Stock Position Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 74.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,606 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.07% of WideOpenWest worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirova raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOW opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.38. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WOW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

In other WideOpenWest news, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $42,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,100 shares of company stock worth $1,929,820 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

