Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wickes Group (LON:WIX) in a research report report published on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($6.07) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wickes Group from GBX 313 ($4.22) to GBX 320 ($4.32) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.86) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Wickes Group from GBX 280 ($3.78) to GBX 290 ($3.91) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.86) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wickes Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 356 ($4.80).

Shares of WIX stock opened at GBX 209 ($2.82) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 225.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 233.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 570.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. Wickes Group has a one year low of GBX 204 ($2.75) and a one year high of GBX 288.40 ($3.89). The firm has a market cap of £542.64 million and a P/E ratio of 10.35.

In other news, insider Christopher Rogers acquired 20,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 223 ($3.01) per share, with a total value of £45,810.89 ($61,806.38).

Wickes Group Company Profile

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

