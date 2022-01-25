Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) is Magnus Financial Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 594,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,792 shares during the period. Western Asset Total Return ETF accounts for 3.4% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned 0.12% of Western Asset Total Return ETF worth $16,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $697,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 162,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 441,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,044,000 after acquiring an additional 76,421 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 45,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 190.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ WBND traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.73. 42,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,137. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $27.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.189 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

