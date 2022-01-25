Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Coinbase Global (COIN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) in the last few weeks:

1/19/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $415.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Coinbase Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Coinbase is the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, trading some 50 different digital assets. “

1/6/2022 – Coinbase Global was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Coinbase Global was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $281.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Coinbase is the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, trading some 50 different digital assets. “

Coinbase Global stock opened at $191.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.22 and its 200 day moving average is $265.08. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.51 and a 1-year high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total transaction of $2,534,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.23, for a total transaction of $203,959.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 421,144 shares of company stock worth $136,837,785.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,172 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.9% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

