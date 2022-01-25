Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for F.N.B. (FNB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of F.N.B. (NYSE: FNB) recently:

1/25/2022 – F.N.B. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of F.N.B. Corp. have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its fourth quarter 2021 results reflect higher fee income, lower costs and fall in net interest income (NII). Supported by solid loans and deposit balances, efforts to improve fee income and opportunistic acquisitions, it remains well-poised for growth. The manageable debt level and solid liquidity position bode well for the future. Its capital deployment activities seem impressive, through which it will keep enhancing shareholder value. However, the low-interest-rate environment remains a major concern for the company as it is expected to continue putting pressure on margins in the near term. Moreover, elevated operating costs might hamper the bottom-line growth to some extent.”

1/24/2022 – F.N.B. had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – F.N.B. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $14.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “We have initiated coverage on F.N.B. Corp. Its shares have outperformed the industry over the past three months. It has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Supported by solid loans and deposit balances, efforts to improve fee income and opportunistic acquisitions, the company remains well-positioned for revenue growth. The manageable debt level and solid liquidity position bode well for the future. Also, the company's capital deployment activities seem impressive, through which it will keep enhancing shareholder value. However, the low-interest-rate environment remains a major concern for the company as it is expected to continue putting pressure on margins in the near term. Moreover, elevated expenses might hamper the bottom-line growth to some extent.”

1/5/2022 – F.N.B. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

1/4/2022 – F.N.B. had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.50 to $14.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:FNB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.92. 158,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,561,406. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average of $11.97. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.27.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

