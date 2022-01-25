Wedbush Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $5.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.61.

CFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.82.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $51.10 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Amundi purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,633,000 after buying an additional 5,737,071 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,038,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,964 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,990 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

