Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Wayfair by 19.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Wayfair by 36.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter worth approximately $517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 941 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $150,080.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $846,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,316 shares of company stock worth $25,429,490 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

W stock opened at $152.78 on Tuesday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $355.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 195.87 and a beta of 2.84.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush cut shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.00.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

