Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,723 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 2.9% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.38.

WMT stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.13. 80,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,188,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $383.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.00.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

