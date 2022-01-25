W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.27 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report sales of $3.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.23 billion. W.W. Grainger posted sales of $2.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full-year sales of $12.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.89 billion to $12.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.74 billion to $14.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.58.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,034 shares of company stock worth $12,765,357. 10.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $65,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWW stock traded down $7.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $486.26. 297,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,490. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $501.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.19. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $356.23 and a twelve month high of $527.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

