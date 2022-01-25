W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Sells 7,000 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lessened its position in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 38.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELL stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.37. Tellurian Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $5.76.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 146.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. The business had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.21 million. On average, analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tellurian news, Director James Donald Bennett purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Harvey purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

