ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Position Cut by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 62.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,243 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of ViewRay worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 195.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 20.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 265,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ViewRay by 134.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 16,656 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ViewRay during the second quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ViewRay by 263.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 42,685 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ViewRay stock opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $734.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ViewRay, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 79.12% and a negative net margin of 159.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRAY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

In other ViewRay news, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $28,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott William Drake purchased 89,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

