Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.47.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $159.32 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.69 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.95. The firm has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

