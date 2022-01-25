Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 28,634 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 1,341.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,634 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $7,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,158 shares of company stock worth $176,768 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $194.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.97 and its 200 day moving average is $239.83. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.91 and a 1 year high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 80.69 and a quick ratio of 80.69.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 138.57%.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

