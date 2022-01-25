Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in Clorox by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $176.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $156.23 and a 12-month high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

