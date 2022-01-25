Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,363 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 28,551 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.05% of Owens Corning worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $92.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $75.44 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.24.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,959 shares of company stock worth $1,490,180 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

