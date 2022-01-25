Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 64,554 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 643,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,554 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $1,291,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth about $1,550,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth about $3,892,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Antero Midstream by 15.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 8.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 51,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $78,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 3.05.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.96 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.43%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.