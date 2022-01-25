Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 348,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the third quarter worth about $141,000. 38.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James F. Mccann purchased 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMRS opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. Amyris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. Amyris’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMRS. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Amyris in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

