Victrex plc (VCT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 96.14 on February 18th

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) declared a dividend on Monday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 96.14 ($1.30) per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

VCT opened at GBX 2,090 ($28.20) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Victrex has a 52 week low of GBX 2,042 ($27.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,720 ($36.70). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,364.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,472.09.

VCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($28.87) to GBX 2,060 ($27.79) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($35.08) target price on shares of Victrex in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Victrex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,710 ($36.56).

In other news, insider Martin Court sold 7,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,384 ($32.16), for a total transaction of £186,524.16 ($251,651.59). Also, insider Richard Armitage sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,475 ($33.39), for a total transaction of £14,850 ($20,035.08).

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

