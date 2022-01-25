Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives $254.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $254.63.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $229.68 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $242.99. The company has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

