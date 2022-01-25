Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Verizon Communications updated its FY22 guidance to $5.40-5.55 EPS.

NYSE VZ opened at $53.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.19 and a 200-day moving average of $53.63. The company has a market cap of $223.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Verizon Communications stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,961,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 893,345 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.6% of Comerica Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $106,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

