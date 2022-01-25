Veil 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $277.00 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. In the last week, Veil has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One Veil coin can currently be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a market capitalization of $989,399.74 and approximately $277.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00098370 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,505.10 or 0.99889517 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.00247776 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.93 or 0.00344596 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00014866 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.93 or 0.00150316 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006338 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001598 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

