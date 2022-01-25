Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $480.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will report sales of $480.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $478.87 million and the highest is $487.80 million. Veeva Systems posted sales of $396.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Veeva Systems.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.32.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $6.04 on Thursday, hitting $221.32. 1,623,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,487. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.51 and its 200 day moving average is $295.22. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 82.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $214.75 and a 1-year high of $343.96.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.45, for a total transaction of $740,361.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,138 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,579. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 239.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,294,000 after purchasing an additional 41,522 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $890,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 19,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeva Systems (VEEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.