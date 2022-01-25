Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $54.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $58.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.618 per share. This represents a $19.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 35.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Featured Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.